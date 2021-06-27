Delta variant arrives in Queensland, mask mandate and restrictions return

A mask mandate and a raft of restrictions will return to Queensland as the state attempts to stifle the delta variant, which has now arrived on the Sunshine Coast.

Queensland recorded two new community cases of COVID-19 overnight.

One, the female miner, whose case was announced late yesterday, has been found to be carrying the highly contagious delta variant.

“I really want Queenslanders to start wearing these masks again, especially in the south-east region,” Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said in response to the news.

From 1am tomorrow, masks will be mandatory for two weeks in the following local government areas:

Noosa

Sunshine Coast

Ipswich

Logan

Redlands

Moreton Bay

Brisbane

Gold Coast

The Scenic Rim

The Lockyer Valley

Somerset

Masks must be worn in indoor spaces such as shopping centres, public transport, hospitals, aged care facilities, churches and workplaces where you can’t physically distance.

Ms Palaszczuk said the mask mandate could be extended to the remainder of the state if the virus spreads outside the above areas.

A slate of further restrictions were announced in addition to the mask mandate.

Venues will now need to account four square metres for every person, with patrons required to be seated to eat and drink.

Dancing will no longer be allowed, except for up to 20 people at weddings.

However, the guest list for weddings and funerals will now be limited to just 100 people, and 30 people in homes.

The miner returned to Queensland after working in the Northern Territory, and transited through Brisbane Airport on Friday night as she travelled to the Sunshine Coast.

She is believed to have been in the community while infectious for around a day.

The second community-transmitted case recorded today was linked to the alpha cluster and was already in quarantine.

Image: Annastacia Palaszczuk / Facebook