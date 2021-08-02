BREAKING | Defence Minister forced into two-week quarantine

Defence Minister Peter Dutton has been forced into a two-week quarantine amid south-east Queensland’s lockdown.

Mr Dutton confirmed in a statement his sons have been identified as close contacts of the west Brisbane COVID-19 cluster, requiring the entire family to enter quarantine.

“I will therefore be unable to attend Parliament, although will take part in Leadership, NSC, ERC and Cabinet meetings remotely,” he wrote.

“I will still perform my duties as Minister for Defence, however the Hon Christian Porter MP will perform Leader of the House duties whilst I am unable to attend.”

Mr Dutton will quarantine at home with his family.

Image: Cameron Spencer / Getty