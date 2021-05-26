4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • BREAKING | Light plane makes emergency..

BREAKING | Light plane makes emergency landing on Northern Beaches

1 hour ago
Deborah Knight
Collaroy
Article image for BREAKING | Light plane makes emergency landing on Northern Beaches

A light plane has conducted a dramatic emergency landing on Collaroy Beach. 

Listener Mike told Deborah Knight he and his friend witnessed the plane land on the beachfront near Narrabeen.

“This plane just floats past us really close and really low, losing altitude really fast,” he said.

“He ended up being around 800 metres away from where I was standing.”

NSW Ambulance has confirmed the two occupants were uninjured in the landing.

Press PLAY below to hear Listener Mike’s full witness report

Image: NSW Ambulance

Deborah Knight
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873