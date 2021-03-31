BREAKING | Brisbane to leave lockdown, restrictions introduced

Greater Brisbane’s lockdown is set to be lifted at 12pm today after just one community transfer case.

But Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced restrictions will be in place for Queensland to mitigate continued risk for the next 14 days:

Queenslanders will be required to carry a mask at all times and wear in indoor spaces.

There are some exemptions to this, including in workplaces where social distancing is possible and in gyms when strenuously exercising.

Children under the age of 12 do not need a mask, but Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young encouraged the practise.

Gatherings at homes must be limited to 30 people per household.

Aged care and disability facilities, hospitals and prisons will remain closed to visitors, except for end of life visits.

Hospitality venues can reopen for on-site dining with one person per two square metres.

Patrons must be seated and can remove their masks while at the table. This therefore bans dancing.

Easter events will be allowed to go ahead under the proviso they operate under COVID-safe plans.

This includes Easter church services, where attendees are seated with one person per two square metres.

“If you’re sick, just stay home,” Dr Young said, highlighting this qualifies for even the mildest symptoms.

Dr Young said these restrictions have been reintroduced because while the risk is not over, the lockdown is no longer necessary for contact tracing.

“After the lockdown, people from Brisbane can go anywhere in the state,” she said.

“Restrictions across the whole state will keep the whole state safe.”

Premier Palaszczuk announced the state had recorded 10 new cases of coronavirus, but just one was community-acquired.

The community-acquired case had attended the Byron Bay hens party and initially returned a negative test.

While she has since tested positive, she has been quarantining during her infectious period.

Dr Jeannette Young said in light of this, there is no risk this particular case has spread the virus.

Today’s numbers bring the state’s total active cases in hospital to 82, with 68 being overseas-acquired.

Premier Palaszczuk revealed she has asked the Prime Minister for another extension for limited overseas arrivals in response to these numbers.

Deputy Premeir Steven Miles also called for a national quarantine centre.

