Brisbane’s COVID cluster up by two, passes required for border residents

Queensland has recorded another two new cases of COVID-19 from the community overnight.

Both are linked to the flight attendant and were detected in quarantine.

Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said she was briefed on the cases just before speaking to the press this morning.

“I understand one might be the partner of the manager and the other is someone that spend that day travelling around with that lady from Portugal,” she said.

“But I just need to go and clarify that information, because it’s only just come through.”

Dr Young said she is still not concerned about the Brisbane cluster, as all cases detected have been in quarantine during their infectious periods.

But she warned “we could have any case in Queensland any day” as the Sydney outbreak continues to rise.

In response, Deputy Premier Steven Miles said border passes will now be required for everyone crossing Queensland’s southern border, including people living in the border bubble.

The passes will be required for everyone from 1am Monday, and will last 14 days at a time.

Yesterday, police had to turn back 186 people who landed in Queensland airports without appropriate exemptions.

