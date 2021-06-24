4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Brisbane’s COVID cluster up by two, passes required for border residents

5 hours ago
4BC News
Article image for Brisbane’s COVID cluster up by two, passes required for border residents

Queensland has recorded another two new cases of COVID-19 from the community overnight. 

Both are linked to the flight attendant and were detected in quarantine.

Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said she was briefed on the cases just before speaking to the press this morning.

“I understand one might be the partner of the manager and the other is someone that spend that day travelling around with that lady from Portugal,” she said.

“But I just need to go and clarify that information, because it’s only just come through.”

Dr Young said she is still not concerned about the Brisbane cluster, as all cases detected have been in quarantine during their infectious periods.

But she warned “we could have any case in Queensland any day” as the Sydney outbreak continues to rise.

In response, Deputy Premier Steven Miles said border passes will now be required for everyone crossing Queensland’s southern border, including people living in the border bubble.

The passes will be required for everyone from 1am Monday, and will last 14 days at a time.

Yesterday, police had to turn back 186 people who landed in Queensland airports without appropriate exemptions.

 

Image: Annastacia Palaszczuk / Twitter 

4BC News
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873