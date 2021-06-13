4BC
Boyd Cordner officially announces retirement from rugby league

4 hours ago
Ray Hadley
BOYD CORDNER
Second-row forward for the Sydney Roosters Boyd Cordner has announced his retirement from rugby league this morning. 

Cordner made the decision with two years remaining on his contract due to lasting effects of repeated concussions.

“My heart was telling me I wanted to play on and I was doing everything I possibly could but my mind and my head was telling me otherwise,” he told the press this morning.

“For once in my life and my career, I had to put my health and my happiness first.”

Ray Hadley commended the decision, saying “life will be much fuller for him by taking this most difficult decision now”.

“It’s an emotional time for him and we wish him all the best for the future.

“What we’re trying to stop in the game, those of us who are considered to be people who care about the game, is we’re stopping those hitting people in the head.”

Press PLAY below to hear Ray’s comments 

Image: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

