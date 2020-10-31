4BC
BREAKING | Annastacia Palaszczuk wins QLD election

11 hours ago
National Nine News
ELECTIONQueensland

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has led Labor to victory in the 2020 Queensland State Election.

In a comfortable win for Labor, they’ve held onto power in what appears to be a majority.

The Liberal National Party performed poorly, failing to pick up the majority of the seats they were hoping to claim from the government.

While One Nation saw a significant drop in support across the board, former deputy premier Jackie Trad has been ousted from her seat of South Brisbane by the Greens’ Amy MacMahon.

Coronavirus played a big role in the election, with Queensland faring well throughout the pandemic with tough border closures.

The Premier yesterday opened the border to NSW, excluding Greater Sydney.

 

Image: Getty/Jono Searle 

 

National Nine News
NewsPoliticsQLD
