BREAKING | Annastacia Palaszczuk wins QLD election
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has led Labor to victory in the 2020 Queensland State Election.
In a comfortable win for Labor, they’ve held onto power in what appears to be a majority.
The Liberal National Party performed poorly, failing to pick up the majority of the seats they were hoping to claim from the government.
While One Nation saw a significant drop in support across the board, former deputy premier Jackie Trad has been ousted from her seat of South Brisbane by the Greens’ Amy MacMahon.
Coronavirus played a big role in the election, with Queensland faring well throughout the pandemic with tough border closures.
The Premier yesterday opened the border to NSW, excluding Greater Sydney.
