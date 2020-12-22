Bray Park lit up by generosity of resident every Christmas

For the fourth year running, Dan Broxham has brought the spirit of Christmas to the community, gifting thousands of presents to children under his dazzling lights display on Sparkes Road, Bray Park.

“I just enjoy Christmas lights,” he told Scott Emerson.

“A few years ago, a few people I knew were struggling so I started handing out a few presents.

Mr Broxham’s tradition grew over the years and this December, he has handed out over 1500 presents to any children that attend his display, all of which he pays for himself.

Presents include Barbie dolls, RC cars and even slides.

“All year I just look around for bargains and whatever pops up.”

Mr Broxham hopes the spirit will catch on so every house is decorated in lights.

But be warned: he says the hobby can become addictive.

Santa has a 1 day turn around on any letters left for him.

Make sure your names are written clearly. Posted by Light Up Sparkes Road on Wednesday, 2 December 2020

Image: Light Up Sparkes Road / Facebook