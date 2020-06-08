Brand new Bronco Ben Te’o ‘ready to go this week’

Premiership-winner Ben Te’o is back with the Brisbane Broncos for the first time since 2012.

He told Mark Levy and Billy Slater that fans could see him back on their screens as early as Thursday, for the Broncos’ face-off with the Manly Sea Eagles.

“It’s a bit daunting when you’ve been out of the game … but I am ready for the challenge.

“I am ready to go this week.”

Te’o put to bed the speculation over which position he’ll play in.

“Personally I was thinking the middle forward off the bench … and then we’ll go from there.

“I’m willing to play any role really, Billy, that they need me to.”

Image: Instagram/Ben Te’o