Brad Fittler’s thrill for Josh Reynolds after having charge dropped

New South Wales Origin coach Brad Fittler says he’s stoked that the truth has come out for Wests Tigers utility Josh Reynolds after his domestic violence charge was dropped earlier today.

Reynolds was charged with assault after his former girlfriend Arabella del Busso claimed the footballer grabbed her arm during an argument late last year.

He has always refuted the allegations and claims his then-girlfriend used several aliases and deliberately faked multiple pregnancies.

Fittler told Wide World of Sports radio he’s always had good dealings with Reynolds.

“I’ve known Josh Reynolds for a long time as a friend and as a coach and I couldn’t give the bloke a big enough wrap,” Fittler said.

“There’s things he does on the field, he’s highly competitive and maybe working on that control, plenty of coaches have asked him to do that over time.

“But I’ve never seen anything that suggested to me that he could play any part in domestic violence.”

David Neilson/Getty Images.