Brad Fittler slams Knights CEO for going public on Kalyn Ponga’s future

Rugby league legend Brad Fittler has slammed Knights CEO Philip Gardner for going public on the contract speculation involving Kalyn Ponga.

Gardner addressed the media today after Ponga was reportedly offered a four-year, $4.5 million contract extension that would also allow him to play for the All Blacks at the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

The 21-year-old is currently contracted until the end of 2021, with an option in his favour to play with the Knights in 2022, but the club are looking to upgrade his current deal.

The New South Wales coach told Wide World of Sports radio the good clubs keep contract matters private and get it done.

“I couldn’t understand why Phil Gardner came out,” Fittler said.

“Danny Buderus has just been signed as the general manager so he’s going to have to clean that up.

“His first job is to clean up Philip Gardner coming out and talking about whether the All Blacks are talking to their star player.

“The best thing I ever see in clubs is nothing coming out of the clubs.

“You never really hear the Roosters come out with that much and if it’s not true they normally squash it pretty early, Melbourne are very similar.

“The good clubs maintain their silence when needed and I’m not sure if that needed to be aired.”

Ponga has played 49 NRL games for the Cowboys and the Knights, while he’s also represented Queensland on three occasions.

