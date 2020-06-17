Brad Fittler reveals potential State of Origin selections

NSW Blues coach Brad Fittler has revealed to Mark Levy the players he has in mind for his 2020 State of Origin team.

With the Parramatta Eels at the top of the ladder on five wins from five, Freddy has shared his thoughts on Mitch Moses, praising his “fantastic” kicks, and Nathan Brown, who “flies in, so passionate about his footy”.

“If your team does well, it really lifts your chances of playing any rep football at all.

“Origin at the moment is the biggest stage … people just love State of Origin.

“The game has really tweaked towards those blokes who are gutsy, can tackle, but are also not that big.”

Freddy also applauded the NRL’s crackdown on rule-breakers.

His comments follow Head of Football Graham Annesley’s stark warning to players: flout the rules, and you’re heading to the sin bin.

“There’s a lot of players taking dives and deliberately leading in on players.

“They could be a bit smarter.”

With the game sped up, Freddy said, more attention needs to be paid to obstruction.

“You need to be in a position to always be able to catch the ball.

“They just send people through willy-nilly.

“The fact they get penalised a lot of the time, I don’t feel that bad about.”

