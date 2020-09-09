4BC
Brad Fittler confirms extended squads for 2020 State of Origin

5 hours ago
Mark Levy
BRAD FITTLERrugby league featuredState of Origin

NSW Blues coach Brad ‘Freddy’ Fittler has confirmed to Mark Levy State of Origin will this year feature extended 27-man squads.

The teams will come together on October 19, he said, with the exception of those playing in the grand final, giving each side just over a week to train together before the first game.

“Because of the protocols around COVID, obviously you can’t have players coming in and out like you do during the season.”

Freddy revealed that despite the lacklustre performances of the Brisbane Broncos and Wests Tigers, Kotoni Staggs and David Nofoaluma are not out of contention for a blue jersey.

“Both players could measurably work better with their sides respectively in defense, but … with the ball have been possibly the best two strike players in the competition.”

Click PLAY below to hear Freddy’s comments in full

Image: Facebook/NSW Blues

Mark Levy
News
