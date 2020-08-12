Brad Fittler blames communication failure for Broncos biosecurity breaches

The leadership of the Brisbane Broncos has received scathing criticism after a series of alleged biosecurity breaches by the club were revealed.

Forward Tevita Pangai Jnr has been fined $30,000 by the NRL and has been stood down indefinitely after attending the opening of a barber shop, and up to nine other Broncos players are reportedly being investigated by Queensland police after another, separate breach at a pub.

NSW Blues coach Brad Fittler told Mark Levy the club is as much to blame as the players are.

“From the very start … if I was in charge, I’d have someone – whoever the bio chief was – … speak[ing] to the players every day.

“You’d have to be there every day, just saying ‘these are the rules, this is what you can and can’t do’, because it would be very difficult.

“It’s obvious what’s happening off the field is happening on the field. There’s just no direction.”

