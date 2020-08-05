Brad Fittler backs Roosters’ decision to drop and develop Kyle Flanagan

The Sydney Roosters have officially dropped halfback Kyle Flanagan for tomorrow’s clash with the Dragons.

Coach Trent Robinson has brought in five-eighth Lachlan Lam for the game.

NSW Blues coach Brad Fittler backed Robinson’s decision, telling Mark Levy Flanagan will improve as he grows and gains presence on the field.

“If you’re going to rest him you might as well get him to learn a lesson out of it, and go back and review his game.

“I know he’s made more tackles than any other half in the game, and there’s a good chance he’s maybe getting a little bit overwhelmed at the moment.”

Freddy commended Lam’s patience in sticking with the Roosters for the sake of his growth as a player.

“Lachie Lam … deserved his opportunity without a doubt.

“When he’s come on, he’s had an impact.”

Click PLAY below to hear Freddy’s comments in full

Image: Sydney Roosters/Official website