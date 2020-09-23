4BC
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Brad Fittler backs Panthers to ‘absolutely’ go all the way

3 hours ago
Mark Levy
BRAD FITTLERPenrith Panthersrugby league featured

Brad Fittler is confident the Penrith Panthers are “absolutely” in with a chance to secure the 2020 Telstra Premiership.

The Panthers are currently at the top of the ladder, heading into round 20.

Reflecting on his own success with the Panthers, reaching the Grand Final back in 1990, the NSW Blues coach told Mark Levy the club can “without a doubt” go all the way this year.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve seen a team play with such joy.

“They work so hard off the ball for each other.”

Click PLAY below to hear Freddy’s comments in full

 

Mark Levy
Rugby LeagueSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873