Brad Fittler backs Andrew Abdo as ‘the right man for the job’
The NRL has today confirmed interim CEO Andrew Abdo will remain in the role on a full-time basis.
The official appointment followed what ARLC chairman Peter V’Landys called “the longest job interview in history”, in which Mr Abdo successfully oversaw the NRL’s resumption amid a pandemic.
NSW Blues coach Brad Fittler agreed his performance has been “pretty impressive”.
“It’s been an incredibly tough season, [but] no one’s walking around bad-mouthing him or questioning his leadership,” Freddy told Mark Levy.
“It’s a long road ahead, and there’s lots of challenges, but it seems as though he’s the right man for the job.”
Image: Nine News