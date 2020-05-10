Brad Arthur baulks at single referee proposal for the NRL

Parramatta Eels coach Brad Arthur has joined the chorus of coaches who believe the NRL shouldn’t revert back to one referee ahead of its May 28 resumption.



It comes after the ‘Project Apollo’ committee proposed the move to scrap two on-field referees on Friday, which was later endorsed by ARL Commission Chairman Peter V’landys as part of a cost-cutting measure.

Despite that, there’s been an overwhelming response from the majority of coaches against the proposal including the likes of Dean Pay, Ricky Stuart and Adam O’Brien.

Arthur told The Continuous Call Team it’s not the time to be making rule changes.

“I can understand and appreciate the thinking behind it around the expense of having two referees and where it might help the NRL,” Arthur said.

“But I just think two rounds in, it’s pretty hard to change the rules now.

“It might just add confusion, we’re still getting used to the Captain’s Challenge.

“Going back to one referee, does that mean there might be more 50/50 calls that they might get wrong and there’s more Captain’s Challenges and then it slows the game down?

“I just think it might be hard this time round, maybe if we need it for next year we’ve got a bit of time in the pre-season to get our heads around it and prepare for it.”

The Eels sit on top of the ladder undefeated from the opening two rounds after the season was suspended in March.

Image credit: Parramatta Eels.