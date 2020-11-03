4BC
Border traffic ‘flowing quite well’ on first day of reopening

1 hour ago
Scott Emerson
Mark WheelerQLD borderTRAFFIC
Article image for Border traffic ‘flowing quite well’ on first day of reopening

At 1am, the population of NSW (bar Greater Sydney) were finally permitted to enter Queensland.

Gold Coast District Chief Superintendent Mark Wheeler told Scott Emerson there were plenty of New South Welshmen queuing at the border in the wee hours of the morning.

“We estimated leading into this we’d see delays of an hour. It hasn’t quite reached an hour.

“It’s flowing quite well.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Nine News

Scott Emerson
NewsQLD
