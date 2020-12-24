Border closures threaten survival of tourism industry

The tourism industry is warning it may not exist in 12 months’ time as state border closures deal a $3 billion blow to businesses.

Tourism and Transport Forum CEO Margy Osmond told Joe Hildebrand the loss accounts for more than half of what businesses would make at this time of the year.

“You can’t ignore the fact that confidence is crucial for this industry.

“We can’t survive without there being some certainty around domestic borders.”

