Border bust uncovers over 100 kilograms of cannabis

A man has been caught attempting to enter Queensland allegedly carrying 145 kilograms of cannabis in his van.

Police conducting routine border checks at Coolangatta before 1am stopped a man and turned him back into New South Wales.

It’s believed New South Wales police then pulled the vehicle over and discovered the illicit cargo.

The man is now reportedly being dealt with at the Tweed Heads Police Station.

Crime reporter Mackenzie Colahan told Neil Breen the latest details.

“Every now and then as a crime reporter, you get a story that’s so stupid it’s almost unbelievable…”

