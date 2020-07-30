BORDER BAN: The ‘devastating blow’ to Queensland tourism industry

The Queensland tourism industry has reacted after visitors from Greater Sydney were banned from entering the Sunshine State.

Queensland Tourism Industry Council CEO Daniel Gschwind told Deborah Knight they respect the decision made in the name of health.

“It’s devastating for us to be going backwards again.

“It’s hundreds of millions of dollars that we’re seeing not arrive here.

“The lack of revenue, ultimately, is what’s going to decimate our industry so we have to see this revenue flow as soon as possible.”

Image: Getty