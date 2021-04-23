4BC
Boom Crash Opera keen to get back on the road for new tour

4 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Boom Crash Opera
Beloved Aussie band Boom Crash Opera’s Kick It Out Live tour will see them perform hits around the country.

Lead vocalist Dale Ryder told Scott Emerson it was exciting times to be reunited.

“I have been sitting at home for the last 8 months, just not doing anything, and I’m just chomping at the bit to play in front of some people, have some fun, play some music and be a lunatic for a little while!”

He said they had allowed fans to pick some of their favourite tracks on social media for them to play.

Press PLAY to hear the interview below

They’re performing on the following dates in Queensland, tickets HERE 

  • May 14 – Hamilton Hotel, Brisbane
  • May 15 – Parkwood Tavern, Gold Coast

Image: Supplied

 

EntertainmentLifestyleMusic
