Booking bonanza ‘intensity’ forecast ahead of bubble’s open

With quarantine-free travel to New Zealand opening from in less than two weeks, travel agents are warning of intense competition for bookings.

Orbit World Travel Executive Director Michael Chase-Smith told Spencer Howson would-be travellers will need to get in quick.

“While there’ll be plenty of flights, … the problem’s going to be everybody will influx into certain parts of New Zealand like Queenstown and Auckland.

“There just won’t be enough accommodation to cater everybody vying to get there. Plus it won’t just be accommodation, it’ll be car rental and things like that.”

Mr Chase-Smith said there’s already immense interest.

“In our business, a lot of our clients have been itching to get on domestic flights to go and see their clients in different states, and now they’ll be itching to get across the Tasman.

“There’s going to be quite an intensity now for people to be thinking about travel across the Tasman.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty