4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Booking bonanza ‘intensity’ forecast ahead of bubble’s open

1 hour ago
Spencer Howson
New ZealandOrbit World Travel
Article image for Booking bonanza ‘intensity’ forecast ahead of bubble’s open

With quarantine-free travel to New Zealand opening from in less than two weeks, travel agents are warning of intense competition for bookings.

Orbit World Travel Executive Director Michael Chase-Smith told Spencer Howson would-be travellers will need to get in quick.

“While there’ll be plenty of flights, … the problem’s going to be everybody will influx into certain parts of New Zealand like Queenstown and Auckland.

“There just won’t be enough accommodation to cater everybody vying to get there. Plus it won’t just be accommodation, it’ll be car rental and things like that.”

Mr Chase-Smith said there’s already immense interest.

“In our business, a lot of our clients have been itching to get on domestic flights to go and see their clients in different states, and now they’ll be itching to get across the Tasman.

“There’s going to be quite an intensity now for people to be thinking about travel across the Tasman.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview 

Image: Getty 

Spencer Howson
AustraliaNewsTravel
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873