Bonnie Tyler reveals true story of Meat Loaf and ‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’

Pop icon of the ’70s and ’80s Bonnie Tyler truly believes the best is yet to come — so much so she named her new album on that philosophy.

The Total Eclipse of the Heart singer told Deborah Knight three of her new songs are on the tour’s setlist, to “tread the water and see what it’s like”, but classics will dominate.

“People love to hear them, and I love singing them. It makes a great atmosphere.

“My audience are right across the board … families that have grown up with my music.”

The story goes that Total Eclipse was originally a Meat Loaf song, but the truth is a bit more complicated than that, Tyler said.

New album The Best Is Yet to Come is available to buy and to stream.

