4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • QLD
  • BOM declaration intensifies Cairns cyclone..

BOM declaration intensifies Cairns cyclone watch

50 mins ago
Neil Breen
CairnscycloneReece D'Alessandro
Article image for BOM declaration intensifies Cairns cyclone watch

North Queensland is bracing for the brunt of another hammering of weather after the Bureau of Meteorology officially declared Tropical Cyclone Niran. 

The system was previously categorised as a tropical low, and is expected to be upgraded to a category 3 as early as tomorrow night.

“The good news is it is very slowly moving away from the coast at this stage,” Nine News Reporter Reece D’Alessandro told Neil Breen.

“It’s then expected to pretty much stay stationary over the next 24 to 48 hours before moving … hopefully further away from the coast line.”

D’Alessandro has reported banana plantations and tropical flower farms flattened by wind gusts from the weather system.

Press PLAY below to hear the full report. 

Image: Reece D’Alessandro / Twitter 

Neil Breen
NewsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873