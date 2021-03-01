BOM declaration intensifies Cairns cyclone watch

North Queensland is bracing for the brunt of another hammering of weather after the Bureau of Meteorology officially declared Tropical Cyclone Niran.

The system was previously categorised as a tropical low, and is expected to be upgraded to a category 3 as early as tomorrow night.

“The good news is it is very slowly moving away from the coast at this stage,” Nine News Reporter Reece D’Alessandro told Neil Breen.

“It’s then expected to pretty much stay stationary over the next 24 to 48 hours before moving … hopefully further away from the coast line.”

D’Alessandro has reported banana plantations and tropical flower farms flattened by wind gusts from the weather system.

Image: Reece D’Alessandro / Twitter