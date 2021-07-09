4BC
Body of man pulled from Logan River was ‘play wrestling’

3 hours ago
BILL MCDONALD
Article image for Body of man pulled from Logan River was ‘play wrestling’

Police have revealed two men were “play wrestling” before one of them lost their lives in Eagleby on Friday morning.

The 27-year-old’s body was discovered at 7:30am and pulled from the Logan River in the south of Brisbane.

He is believed to have died at the scene.

Investigations are on going.

