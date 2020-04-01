Bluey’s star shines on the international stage

Australia’s favourite animated blue heeler has won an International Emmy Kids Award.

ABC Kids’ Bluey is Australia’s most popular children’s TV show and has surpassed 241 million views since it first aired in 2018.

Executive Producer Daley Pearson tells Deborah Knight it was happy news in these uncertain times.

“Even though we’re all working from home, we Zoomed in and it was a magical night on Zoom. The stars were really out to shine.”

He says he thinks social isolation is helping Bluey find her way into homes around the world.

“I think a few people have watched all the shows that they’re used to and are now looking for new stuff, so if there’s a horrible silver lining to this tough time at the moment, it might be that.”

Image: ABC