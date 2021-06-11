4BC
Blues coach joins campaign to add Ray Hadley’s ‘bangers’ to official playlist

3 hours ago
Ray Hadley
Article image for Blues coach joins campaign to add Ray Hadley’s ‘bangers’ to official playlist

It turns out Ray Hadley has something more in common with the boys in blue than a love of rugby league.

Today The Daily Telegraph revealed there are some country tracks on the NSW Blues’ official playlist, including Darius Rucker’s Wagon Wheel, on request of Latrell Mitchell, Josh Addo-Carr and Tariq Sims.

Upon learning he and the three Blues players share the same taste in music, Ray has launched a campaign to get the rest of the squad on side.

Coach Brad ‘Freddy’ Fittler told Ray his players’ taste is certainly “versatile”.

“You get a few bangers out of it. I have to put up with some of the garbage to get a bit of gold.”

In his quest, Ray has also learned some youthful new slang.

“It’s funny you should mention ‘bangers’; I was introduced to ‘bangers’ for the first time this morning.

“The only ‘bangers’ I’d heard of were bangers and mash!”

Press PLAY below to hear Freddy’s response to Ray’s country music campaign

Image: Getty

Ray Hadley
