Blues Coach Brad Fittler reveals key to Latrell Mitchell’s Origin future

NSW Origin coach Brad Fittler says a former Maroons coach could have a major influence on Latrell Mitchell’s place in the 2020 Origin.

The State of Origin series has officially been launched in Adelaide for the first time, with tickets on sale from tomorrow.

Mitchell has signed with the South Sydney Rabbitohs and will play under the experienced eye of coach Wayne Bennett.

Fittler tells Mark Levy that Bennett could have a big impact on Mitchell’s future in this year’s Origin.

“There’s some big changes in Latrell’s life and I suppose it’s quite appropriate that the most experienced coach in the business is going to be watching over him.

“It might be that Wayne Bennett could possibly have the biggest influence on the State of Origin this year.”

Mitchell played in game one of last year’s NSW series victory but was left out for the remaining two matches.

Image: Getty/Cameron Spencer