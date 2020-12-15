4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Bitten by a redback, stung by a jellyfish? Here’s what you need to know

8 hours ago
Joe Hildebrand
AnimalsFirst AidOutdoorssnakesspiders
Article image for Bitten by a redback, stung by a jellyfish? Here’s what you need to know

With Australians spending more time outdoors in the warmer months, it’s more important than ever to know what to do if you get bitten or stung.

Clinical toxinologist at the Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Adelaide Dr Julian White has given his advice for treating some of the more common bites and stings.

He told Joe Hildebrand redback spider bites have a “very small” chance of being fatal with only 13 deaths recorded before antivenom was invented, and none since.

“These days … we’re a little bit more relaxed about it; we say ‘Okay, do you have any significant symptoms?’

“If you don’t, just stay home.”

Snake and funnel-web spider bites and box jellyfish stings, meanwhile, are much higher risk and potentially deadly.

“That’s why first aid is so important.

“[But] how are you going to remember something that you hardly ever use? Get the Australian Bites and Stings app.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Joe Hildebrand
AustraliaHealthNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873