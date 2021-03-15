Bitcoin expert explains cryptocurrency’s ‘ridiculous’ high

Bitcoin has hit another all time high, now worth nearly $78,000 having tripled in value since January.

Bitcoin Brisbane consultant Lucas Cullen explained how a minting of the cryptocurrency last year, low interest rates, and legitimation by big investors have combined to boost bitcoin.

“I do believe there will be there a market correction very shortly,” he told Scott Emerson.

“It’s ridiculous, by any stretch of the imagination, the value of it.

“By how much it’ll fall back and when is anyone’s guess.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty