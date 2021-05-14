4BC
Birds deliberately ‘mowed down’ by 4WD on Bribie Island beach

1 hour ago
4BC News
The Department of Environment and Science is appealing for information after 11 crested terns were found dead on Bribie Island beach.

Two birds also had to be euthanised, suffering serious life-threatening injuries.

The department said the incident occurred on May 5.

Rangers believe it was no accident and the birds were specifically targeted by a person who was speeding in a four-wheel-drive.

“They basically lined them up and mowed them down,” said Mr Devery, DES compliance officer.

“We want to hear from anyone who saw a vehicle leaving the beach or in the vicinity of Bribie Island on the morning of May 5 with white or black feathers stuck in the grill or bonnet.

“Under the Nature Conservation Act 1992, the penalty for deliberately harming or killing this number of crested terns is a significant fine and or imprisonment.

“The department is encouraging people to call 13 QGOV (13 74 68) and they can provide any information they have anonymously.”

To read the full statement click here.

 

