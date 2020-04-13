Billy Slater weighs in on what matters most for NRL season restart

The NRL is sticking fast to their plans for a May 28 season restart amid criticism around the motivation behind the push.

Billy Slater tells Mark Levy on Wide World of Sports radio that Peter V’landys is “hell-bent on getting it underway on May 28”.

“I like the fact that they’re chasing it. They’re not sitting back and just going ‘oh well it’s just defeated us’.

“But it’s gotta be in the safest possible way for our players, they have to be at the forefront.

“This can’t be pushed through a financial avenue because the game is under some hardship…the players have to come first.”

Image: Matt King