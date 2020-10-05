Billy Slater shaken by Kalyn Ponga State of Origin doubts
Kalyn Ponga’s Maroon jumper is in jeopardy following a shoulder tear scare.
Sydney Morning Herald rugby league reporter Michael Chammas reports shoulder scans have revealed Ponga will require surgery in the off-season.
As a Queensland selector, Billy Slater was shocked by the news.
“He’s a big part of that Queensland team, and I’m not sure what to take of that,” he told Mark Levy.
“AJ Brimson’s been playing some outstanding football, so he’d certainly come into the frame for that position.”
Image: NRL.com