Billy Slater says punishment won’t ‘ram the point home’ for Joseph Leilua

Rugby league legend Billy Slater has criticised the punishment handed down to Joseph Leilua.

The Wests Tigers centre Joseph Leilua was handed down a four-match suspension by the NRL judiciary for his high shot on Panthers fullback Dylan Edwards.

Billy Slater told Mark Levy he wasn’t surprised by Leilua’s dangerous tackle.

“This has been a part of Joey’s game for a long period of time.

“He is such a quality player that he doesn’t need to have these brain explosions in his game.”

Billy agreed that the transgression “certainly brought the game into disrepute”, but argued the punishment didn’t fit the crime.

“I got hit off the ball after I passed it in 2018 by Sia Soliola, and he got five weeks. I was asleep, I got taken off in a stretcher.

“I feel that they’re making an example of Joey Leilua, and I don’t even know if four weeks is going to ram the point home.

“I think it’s got to be an internal punishment from the Wests Tigers.”

Click PLAY below to hear Billy’s comments in full

Image: Wests Tigers/Official website