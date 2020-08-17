Billy Slater hits out at ‘cowards’ abusing Anthony Seibold

Billy Slater has condemned social media abuse directed at Brisbane Broncos coach Anthony Seibold.

Seibold has reached out to legal representation after defamatory posts about him were circulated online.

“It’s just unacceptable,” Mark Levy commented.

“He’s dealing with family issues at the moment, and he shouldn’t have to put up with some of the vile things that are being circulated in the rugby league rumour mill.”

Billy echoed Mark’s anger, labelling the trolls “cowards” for hiding behind their screens.

“Everyone has a voice these days, and unfortunately, they’re not held accountable to that voice.”

Click PLAY below to hear their full comments

Image: Brisbane Broncos/Official website