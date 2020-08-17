4BC
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Billy Slater hits out at ‘cowards’ abusing Anthony Seibold

59 mins ago
Mark Levy
AbuseANTHONY SEIBOLDbilly slaterbrisbane broncoscyberbullyingrugby league featured

Billy Slater has condemned social media abuse directed at Brisbane Broncos coach Anthony Seibold.

Seibold has reached out to legal representation after defamatory posts about him were circulated online.

“It’s just unacceptable,” Mark Levy commented.

“He’s dealing with family issues at the moment, and he shouldn’t have to put up with some of the vile things that are being circulated in the rugby league rumour mill.”

Billy echoed Mark’s anger, labelling the trolls “cowards” for hiding behind their screens.

“Everyone has a voice these days, and unfortunately, they’re not held accountable to that voice.”

Click PLAY below to hear their full comments

Image: Brisbane Broncos/Official website

Mark Levy
Rugby LeagueSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873