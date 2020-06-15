4BC
Billy Slater ‘disappointed’ by Dragons star Ben Hunt’s underdevelopment as halfback

5 hours ago
Mark Levy
ben huntbilly slaterLatrell Mitchellrugby league featuredSouth Sydney RabbitohsSt George-Illawarra Dragons

NRL legend Billy Slater has weighed in on St. George-Illawarra Dragons’ star Ben Hunt’s performance as his move to dummy half looks to be cemented.

Dragons former halfback Ben Hunt was moved to hooker in the team’s first win of the season, but Billy Slater believes it’s a missed opportunity.

“I’m a little bit disappointed,” he told Mark Levy.

“I don’t know what sort of development he’s had, and what sort of mentors he’s had in that position.

“I know he was on big money to go to the Dragons but if I were the Dragons, I would’ve said ‘I’ll give you 900, and we’ll give Cooper Cronk 300 to come and spend the summer with you’.”

Click PLAY below to hear Billy’s comments in full

Billy also shared his perspective on Latrell Mitchell’s performance at the weekend, commending the Rabbitohs’ star’s “great form”.

“I thought it was a fantastic performance.

“Sometimes you just need that confidence boost. He’s had so many disappointments over the last few months that it’s great to see him play a good game.

“He could really springboard from this now.”

Click PLAY below to hear Billy’s comments in full

 

Image: St. George-Illawarra Dragons/Official website

Mark Levy
Rugby LeagueSports
