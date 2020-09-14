Billy Slater declares million-dollar James Tedesco deal ‘a great investment’

The Sydney Roosters are reportedly preparing to offer their star fullback James Tedesco a five-year deal worth $1.2 million annually.

Tedesco is a two-time Premiership winner and Dally M medalist.

Billy Slater was glad to see the Roosters prioritising performance over potential, and told Mark Levy the rumoured deal is “a great investment” for the club.

“That sort of money should be reserved for players that have an effect on the result, and James Tedesco does.

“He’d be well within his rights to put his hand out and ask for that sort of money.”

Image: Sydney Roosters/Official website