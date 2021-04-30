4BC
Big traffic delays as motorists flee the city for the long weekend

3 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Brisbane traffic
Article image for Big traffic delays as motorists flee the city for the long weekend

There are big delays for Brisbanites heading out of town for the long weekend.

4BC traffic reporter Rhys Messenger said there are delays of 50 minutes heading to the Gold Coast.

“If you are heading down to the Gold Coast, expect delays of up to 50 minutes, add an extra 50 minutes of travel time,” he said.

“There’s 55 kilometres of delays from Eight Mile Plains down to the South Street Motorway exit on the Gold Coast.”

Click PLAY below to hear the traffic report

Images: Queensland Traffic

Scott Emerson
News
