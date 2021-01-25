Big plans for Brisbane’s ‘Walk for Awareness’ in 2021

Brisbane brothers Tudor and Wesley Vasile established Walk for Awareness in 2010, following the suicide of two of their close friends.

Walk for Wellness has come leaps and bounds since the first walk in 2010.

Last year, the event was held virtually, but in 2021, the brothers are hoping to break records, provided restrictions allow.

“Back at the time, suicide wasn’t talked about, especially amongst our friends,” Tudor Vasile told Olympia Kwitowski on 4BC.

“We weren’t experienced in the language of communicating back then.

“It just really affected us, we didn’t know what to do.”

He said he was proud about how far they’d come.

They were determined to run the event in 2020, even with the pandemic.

“We did our event, and we tapped into the virtual experience. We had people walking in Germany!

“The event has gone international.”

If you need to talk to someone, please contact Beyond Blue on 1300 22 4636 or Lifeline 13 11 14.