Big plans afoot after Brisbane brewery’s beer named the best in town

A Brisbane-brewed India Pale Ale has won the top gong at the Royal Queensland Food and Wine Show Beer Awards.

The 480 odd entries were no match for Aether Brewing’s Hop, Skip and Jump which was crowned best beer.

Dave Ward, from Aether Brewing, said it was “super exciting” to win the top award.

“It’s our Hop, Skip and Jump which was incidentally one of our first ever batches we created when we decided we wanted to have a commercial brewery, while we tweaked it along the way to get it where it is, it really is one of our originals.

“We are hoping on the back of it we can kind of extend our wholesale and our reach and distribution even further, we currently really only distribute into south-east Queensland and we are looking to make the move interstate.

“And it’s pretty amazing for us now to say ‘hey would you like to stock Brisbane’s best beer?’ So we are really looking forward to the opportunities this opens up for us.”

Click PLAY below to hear more

Image: iStock