Big names grace the small screen for retro music industry fundraiser

90s TV show Kate Ceberano & Friends has returned for a limited time only, to support out-of-work musicians and performers.

ARIA award-winning Aussie singer Kate Ceberano is hosting star-studded loungeroom gigs every week to raise money for Support Act, a charity delivering relief services to artists, crew and music workers during the coronavirus crisis.

This Friday’s line-up features Katie Noonan, David Campbell, Brian Cadd, Rick Price, Jimi Hocking and The Cat Empire’s Ross Irwin.

“For a lot of artists in the industry, everything just stopped when we came indoors,” Kate told Deborah Knight.

“All our gigs went away, and we didn’t have anything to look forward to.

“Kathleen and I said ‘That’s it, we’ve got to do something’ … let’s call up everyone we know!”

Image: YouTube/Kate Ceberano

