4BC
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Big names grace the small screen for retro music industry fundraiser

3 hours ago
Deborah Knight
kate ceberano

90s TV show Kate Ceberano & Friends has returned for a limited time only, to support out-of-work musicians and performers.

ARIA award-winning Aussie singer Kate Ceberano is hosting star-studded loungeroom gigs every week to raise money for Support Act, a charity delivering relief services to artists, crew and music workers during the coronavirus crisis.

This Friday’s line-up features Katie Noonan, David Campbell, Brian Cadd, Rick Price, Jimi Hocking and The Cat Empire’s Ross Irwin.

“For a lot of artists in the industry, everything just stopped when we came indoors,” Kate told Deborah Knight.

“All our gigs went away, and we didn’t have anything to look forward to.

“Kathleen and I said ‘That’s it, we’ve got to do something’ … let’s call up everyone we know!”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

For more details and to support the fundraiser, click HERE.

 

Image: YouTube/Kate Ceberano

Deborah Knight
EntertainmentLifestyleMusic
Advertisement
Advertisement
131 873

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.