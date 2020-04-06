Big Guns tear into NSW Health Minister over Ruby Princess bungle

Big Guns Peta Credlin and Graham Richardson are calling on NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard to resign over his involvement in the Ruby Princess disaster.

“It is staggering to me that Hazzard still has a job,” Graham Richardson tells Ben Fordham.

He says the NSW Premier should step up and sack her Health Minister.

“[Gladys Berejiklian]’s got to show that she has the balls to act.”

Peta Credlin echoed the sentiment, accusing Mr Hazzard of dodging questions and blame-shifting.

“I back Labor in this. I have no understanding why he’s still in the job.”

“If he had some guts he’d fall on his own sword, but this is the problem of the modern politician – there’s no responsibility taken for stuff-ups.

“Mate, time to go.”

