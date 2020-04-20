4BC
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Big Guns see ‘a bigger picture’ in Malcolm Turnbull’s allegations

4 hours ago
Ben Fordham
GRAHAM RICAHRDSONMalcolm TurnbullPeta CredlinTHE BIG GUNS

Big Guns Peta Credlin and Graham Richardson have revisited their recollections of the 2018 Liberal Party leadership spill.

The allegations contained in Malcolm Turnbull’s memoir ‘A Bigger Picture’, officially released today and earlier leaked online, have sparked debate among political insiders.

“I’ve always suspected Scott Morrison might’ve had a bit more influence in that first ballot than he’s ever claimed,” Graham Richardson told Ben Fordham.

“But so what? This is minor stuff.

“This is just a bitter man striking out at anything that’s in sight,” Mr Richardson opined.

“I just think it’s all self-serving,” Peta Credlin added.

“I think he was ill-suited to politics; I particularly think he was ill-suited to the Liberal Party.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview  

Ben Fordham
AustraliaNewsPolitics
Advertisement
Advertisement
131 873

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.