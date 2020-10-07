Bicep injury won’t hold Paul Gallen back in Mark Hunt showdown

Rugby league legend Paul Gallen has revealed a fight with Mark Hunt is still on the cards, despite him suffering a bicep injury.

Gal told Mark Levy he tore his bicep while sparring at the weekend, and was recommended to receive surgery.

“I said ‘mate, at my age I don’t really want to be going through a six month tendon rehab … do I need it?’

“He said ‘functionally you’ll be able to get by, [but] you will lose 10 to 20 per cent of your strength.'”

Having rejected surgery, Gal got on the phone with Mark Hunt to confirm he’s still on board for their much-anticipated boxing match.

“Definitely still in the pipeline, I’ve just got to try and get better.”

