4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘Beyond our wildest dreams’: The local industry thriving through COVID-19

2 hours ago
Scott Emerson
seafood
Article image for ‘Beyond our wildest dreams’: The local industry thriving through COVID-19

Australia’s seafood industry has experienced an unprecedented level of demand for locally caught product during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CEO of Raptis Premium Seafood, Arthur Raptis, told Scott Emerson they certainly didn’t expect it.

“In my whole career, of the last 30 years being in my family business, my father, my grandfather now myself, it has been unprecedented, it has really caught us by surprise, we didn’t see it coming.

“With the level of demand for our seafood not just our company, but all seafood across the country, has been beyond our wildest dreams.”

Australian prawns and fish were particularly popular, he said.

“People cooking at home wanted to know they were buying Australian products.”

Click PLAY below to hear more

Image: iStock 

Scott Emerson
AustraliaFoodHealthLifestyleNewsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873