‘Beyond our wildest dreams’: The local industry thriving through COVID-19

Australia’s seafood industry has experienced an unprecedented level of demand for locally caught product during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CEO of Raptis Premium Seafood, Arthur Raptis, told Scott Emerson they certainly didn’t expect it.

“In my whole career, of the last 30 years being in my family business, my father, my grandfather now myself, it has been unprecedented, it has really caught us by surprise, we didn’t see it coming.

“With the level of demand for our seafood not just our company, but all seafood across the country, has been beyond our wildest dreams.”

Australian prawns and fish were particularly popular, he said.

“People cooking at home wanted to know they were buying Australian products.”

