4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • QLD
  • ‘Beyond belief’: Questions raised over..

‘Beyond belief’: Questions raised over teen offender’s bail with no GPS tracker

32 mins ago
Scott Emerson
gps tracker
Article image for ‘Beyond belief’: Questions raised over teen offender’s bail with no GPS tracker

Questions have been raised about why a teen offender was let out on bail without a GPS tracker.

Since Monday, courts in Townsville, North Brisbane, Moreton, Logan and the Gold Coast have had the power to order GPS tracking devices fitted to 16 and 17-year-old recidivist juvenile offenders as a bail condition.

But the Townsville Bulletin today reports a 16-year-old boy in Townsville who spat on a police officer, broke into a house and stole a car, has been let out on bail without a GPS tracker.

Burdekin MP and former police officer, Dale Last, said it was beyond belief.

“I am still shaking my head, it still defies belief that that could occur off the back of what’s unfolded in Townsville in recent days,” he said.

“That community has been gripped by a crime wave, unprecedented in that community.

“It is just mayhem on the streets of Townsville at the moment.”

He said there was noting more disgusting than spitting on a police officer.

Press PLAY to hear his comments on 4BC Drive

 

Scott Emerson
CrimeNewsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873