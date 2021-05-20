‘Beyond belief’: Questions raised over teen offender’s bail with no GPS tracker

Questions have been raised about why a teen offender was let out on bail without a GPS tracker.

Since Monday, courts in Townsville, North Brisbane, Moreton, Logan and the Gold Coast have had the power to order GPS tracking devices fitted to 16 and 17-year-old recidivist juvenile offenders as a bail condition.

But the Townsville Bulletin today reports a 16-year-old boy in Townsville who spat on a police officer, broke into a house and stole a car, has been let out on bail without a GPS tracker.

Burdekin MP and former police officer, Dale Last, said it was beyond belief.

“I am still shaking my head, it still defies belief that that could occur off the back of what’s unfolded in Townsville in recent days,” he said.

“That community has been gripped by a crime wave, unprecedented in that community.

“It is just mayhem on the streets of Townsville at the moment.”

He said there was noting more disgusting than spitting on a police officer.

