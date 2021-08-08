‘Better than the Kremlin’: Government delays findings on ‘preventable death’ 

Neil Breen has fired up at Queensland’s leaders, after a 69-year-old woman reportedly died while waiting nine hours for an ambulance.

Multiple calls were made to triple-zero when Mitchelton woman Judith Hamilton became unwell at 2am, including by her GP, but an ambulance didn’t arrive until around 11.30.

Just 10 minutes before, Ms Hamilton reportedly died in her sister’s arms.

While Queensland Ambulance Service has completed an internal review, findings won’t be shared until the Coroner receives autopsy results.

“Don’t let it take months,” Neil said. “The delays, and the paperwork, and the crap we put up with in Queensland is unacceptable.”

“What’s Yvette D’Ath going to do about this today?

“What’s Jeannette Young, the Chief Health Officer doing about the ambulance delays? Nothing.

“All we’re doing in this country, is managing yesterday’s pandemic numbers.”

Courier Mail columnist Peter Gleeson told Neil Breen the death was “absolutely outrageous”.

“There needs to be some sort of change,” he said. “There won’t be, Breenie – that’s the problem!

“The mob over there at Queensland Health are better than the Kremlin!”

