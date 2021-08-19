4BC
Better late than never: Census officers ‘herding cats’ with quarter of surveys incomplete

1 hour ago
Deborah Knight
The 25 per cent of Australians who haven’t completed their 2021 Census still have time to avoid a fine.

75 per cent of forms have been returned so far, out of an expected 95 per cent in total.

Census Executive Director Andrew Henderson told Deborah Knight Australians need to retroactively complete their form for Tuesday August 10, by registering for a new census number at census.abs.gov.au

Eventually, for people who refuse to undertaken the Census, there will be the possibility of a fine.

Collecting and processing paper forms amid the pandemic has been “like herding cats”, Mr Henderson said.

“We’re really happy with the response so far – we’re ahead of where we thought we’d be.

“But the logistics have been really challenging.”

